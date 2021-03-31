UAE: New roads for Sharjah livestock market set to open

New network of roads linked to Sharjah-Al Dhaid Road, other arterial roads to Sajaa industrial area and Emirates Road.

The Sharjah Road and Transport Authority is set to open new roads and parking lots for the Sajaa livestock and cattle market tomorrow, April 1.

The Dh13-million project comes as part of the authority’s efforts to facilitate people’s movement and keep pace with the rapid development of the city.

Yousef Saleh Al-Suwaiji, chairman of the SRTA, said these new roads and parking lots are expected to help a large segment of visitors.

Fatima Al Ketbi, director of Road Projects Department, SRTA, said this new network of roads is linked to Sharjah-Al Dhaid Road and other arterial roads to the Sajaa industrial area and the Emirates Road.

She pointed out that the new road would save both time and cost overruns for the public, livestock traders and all those related to the transport trade.

She said the newly constructed road has asphalted shoulders with a width of about two and a half metres on both sides.

The SRTA has built a parking space that can accommodate 115 vehicles in an area spreading over 2,000sqm.

New lights have been installed at Al Sajaa and a pedestrian walkway has also been constructed spanning 1,100sqm.