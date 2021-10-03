UAE: New National Geographic park opens in Abu Dhabi

Centre blends AR, virtual reality, 3D technology to create play-learning experience

A new National Geographic park has been opened up in Abu Dhabi to educate, entertain and inspire the young generation.

The first-of-its-kind National Geographic park in the region, blends augmented reality, virtual reality, and 3D technology to create a fully immersive play-based learning experience for children and families.

The Abu Dhabi facility features 7 premium attractions, a retail boutique, casual dining, and private rooms specially designed to host exclusive children's birthday parties.

ALSO READ:

>> Video: Snake on display in Abu Dhabi believed to be world's largest

>> UAE: Domestic tourism to witness boost as Abu Dhabi relaxes entry rules

The National Geographic Ultimate Explorer's mission is to inspire children to become the next generation of scientists, engineers, astronauts, biologists, thinkers, and explorers.

This Abu Dhabi's premier family entertainment centre officially opened for visitors on September 30 at The Galleria, the capital's destination for shopping, dining, and leisure activities.

Located on Level 2, National Geographic park will significantly enhance the mall's leisure and entertainment offer with a first-to-the-region concept that families can enjoy throughout the year.

From the far reaches of space to a white-water rafting expedition through some of the world's most remote regions, National Geographic Ultimate Explorer challenges children to go further and explore the world around them.

There, they will explore the galaxy at Space Jump, control the unstoppable forces of nature at Terra Studio or try National Geographic Ultimate Explorer's newest attraction, Wild River Recon.

National Geographic Ultimate Explorer is a collaboration between three parties, including National Geographic, IP2Operations Ltd., and Spacetoon, where they turnING the world of National Geographic into a tangible one for all visitors.

The collaboration celebrates a united vision of responsibility towards building up the next generations in addition to providing extraordinary experiences for the audience in the region.

During the exclusive opening weekend, eligible guests had the opportunity to enter for a chance to win an annual family pass which entitles them to unlimited entry for the entire year.

Considering safety measurements all guests are required to pass a temperature check before entering, along with wearing a face mask and gloves at all times, and maintain two-meter distancing, use hand sanitizer before, during, and after each activity, while employees will keep all equipment sanitized after every use to meet the best children's and families' protection.

National Geographic Ultimate Explorer opens daily from 10am to 10pm, except for Thursday and Friday it operates from 10am to 12am.

- ismail@khaleejtimes.com