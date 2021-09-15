News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: New govt entity to enhance family life in Abu Dhabi

Team KT/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 15, 2021
Reuters file photo

It will determine the needs of families and propose legislation.

A new authority dedicated to enhancing families’ lives has been formed in Abu Dhabi.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan — in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi — has issued a law establishing the Family Care Authority, which will be part of Department of Community Development.

The new entity primarily aims to strengthen family ties and create a standardised model for handling family cases and services, according to the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

It will ensure high-quality services are provided to all community members through a single channel, supported by a unified database of beneficiaries.

It will also determine the needs of families, conduct research, and propose legislation to boost family care services.

Awareness drives shall be rolled out to help instil good values, a strong sense of national identity, and raise awareness of families’ role in society.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210622&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629712&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 