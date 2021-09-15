UAE: New govt entity to enhance family life in Abu Dhabi

It will determine the needs of families and propose legislation.

A new authority dedicated to enhancing families’ lives has been formed in Abu Dhabi.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan — in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi — has issued a law establishing the Family Care Authority, which will be part of Department of Community Development.

The new entity primarily aims to strengthen family ties and create a standardised model for handling family cases and services, according to the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

It will ensure high-quality services are provided to all community members through a single channel, supported by a unified database of beneficiaries.

It will also determine the needs of families, conduct research, and propose legislation to boost family care services.

Awareness drives shall be rolled out to help instil good values, a strong sense of national identity, and raise awareness of families’ role in society.