UAE: New app offers rewards to tourists, residents for buying local

A new rewards programme is offering a generous payback to UAE residents and tourists who shop at local brands.

The Bounz app works with international loyalty programmes to convert and exchange shoppers' points to Bounz packages, which can be used for spending in the UAE.

The new loyalty currency and innovative rewards programme has been launched by City Points Loyalty Card Services LLC. Users can download the app for free to spend and redeem points across several brands and services, including travel, grocery, jewellery, entertainment, electronics, fashion, insurance and more.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Bounz Rewards CEO Mark Mortimer Davies said: “Consumers are seeking ways they can save money and get more value from their engagement with brands. They want to continue to have meaningful experiences with their families and friends.

Within the Bounz app, you can book flights and collect airline miles and credit card points all from a single interaction. This system is able to offer both UAE residents and tourists a borderless loyalty proposition.”

Since Covid-19, Davis said customers have been cautious about their spending behaviour, but their desire to enjoy experiences remains unchanged.

"The ability to save money through loyalty engagement has never been more relevant for consumers," he said.

Speaking of Choithrams' collaboration with Bounz, Rajiv Warrier, the GCC CEO of Choithrams, stressed the importance of creating more value for every dirham spent.

“At Choithrams, we are positive this partnership will reward users across multiple sectors, be it travel, lifestyle or entertainment, creating more value per dirham spent…We are confident that with Bounz, we will keep delivering the high standards of shopping experience," he said.

Bounz has a wide range of physical and online partners including Choithrams, Masafi, myList, Gulf News, Joyalukkas, Menakart, 21st Avenue, Dubai Parks & Resorts, Al Jaber Opticals, Insurancemarket.ae, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Masafi, NEX and Noor Water. Many more are expected to be announced soon.

How the points system works

Partners have different Bounz earn rates. For example, at Choithrams Dh1 = 1 Bounz.

Alternatively, at InsuranceMarket.ae, every new insurance spend offers 2,500 Bounz points. Members can instantly redeem their points and use it as part payment with cash, as there is no threshold to reach to start spending.

The app allows customers to book their flights and earn up to 0.5 points for every dirham spent.

While you earn the points on your flight bookings, you can also simultaneously earn miles. So, your purchase through the app has double rewards.

Similarly, points can be earned on hotel bookings. Loyalty points can also be earned if you booking through a hotel you're a member of, making Bounz the most rewarding and rich loyalty programme.

Earn points by visiting partner stores

Additionally, Bounz members are rewarded for their first interaction by simply visiting a partner store or website without having to buy anything. This means you start collecting even before you spend through the app or in store.

For example, when you visit Choithrams and check-in through the app, you can collect 100 Bounz points. The same can also be done by visiting the website through the app for various partners.

The rewards app is available to download from Apple and Google Play Stores now.