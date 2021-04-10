UAE: New 9 km-long beach corniche inaugurated in Sharjah

The corniche also features a 7.6 km-long running track and 3,000 parking spaces for visitors.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on Friday, inaugurated Kalba Beach Corniche.

According to Sharjah News, the 9.4 km-long corniche is one of the development projects aimed at raising the efficiency of the infrastructure and providing services.

Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Advisor to the Planning and Survey Department, explained that the project features an extra lane to the Corniche Road in addition to a service road, 3,000 car parks, 82 of them for People of Determination.

The level of the road was raised to include a rainwater drainage system to protect the installations from natural conditions and tides, and many decorative architectural elements and lighting were added.

The Corniche also has a 7.6 km-long and 4-metre-wide running track, covered sea-facing benches and pedestrian crossings. It also has also green areas, including more than 1500 trees planted along the beach.

Sheikh Sultan also unveiled a painting on the Kalba Beach Road with and watched folk artistic performances from the Sharjah National Team.