- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: New 9 km-long beach corniche inaugurated in Sharjah
The corniche also features a 7.6 km-long running track and 3,000 parking spaces for visitors.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on Friday, inaugurated Kalba Beach Corniche.
According to Sharjah News, the 9.4 km-long corniche is one of the development projects aimed at raising the efficiency of the infrastructure and providing services.
Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Advisor to the Planning and Survey Department, explained that the project features an extra lane to the Corniche Road in addition to a service road, 3,000 car parks, 82 of them for People of Determination.
The level of the road was raised to include a rainwater drainage system to protect the installations from natural conditions and tides, and many decorative architectural elements and lighting were added.
The Corniche also has a 7.6 km-long and 4-metre-wide running track, covered sea-facing benches and pedestrian crossings. It also has also green areas, including more than 1500 trees planted along the beach.
Sheikh Sultan also unveiled a painting on the Kalba Beach Road with and watched folk artistic performances from the Sharjah National Team.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli