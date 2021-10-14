UAE: NCM records 1.9-magnitude earthquake, tremors felt across country
Light quake had no impact on the country
A light magnitude 1.9 earthquake hit Dibba Al Fujairah at 21.14 Thursday, UAE time, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said the tremor was slightly felt in the region, but had no impact on the UAE.
