UAE: NCM records 1.9-magnitude earthquake, tremors felt across country

WAM/Dibba
Filed on October 14, 2021

Light quake had no impact on the country

A light magnitude 1.9 earthquake hit Dibba Al Fujairah at 21.14 Thursday, UAE time, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the tremor was slightly felt in the region, but had no impact on the UAE.




