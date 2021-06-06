UAE: National service training course for Emiratis postponed

The summer training programme helps engage pupils in their spare time.

The National Service summer training course for Emirati students that was scheduled for this August, has been postponed until further notice, the Ministry of Education has announced.

The National and Reserve Service Authority had earlier said that the students, aged 13 to 16, were to physically take part in the national service summer training sessions from August 1, 2021, under strict Covid-19 safety protocols to protect the health of students.

But the MoE’s announced through Twitter on Sunday the postponement of the training course until further notice.

The volunteer summer session for school pupils aged was to take place for a period of three weeks to develop different skills.

The summer training programme helps engage pupils in their spare time, while teaching them Emirati values of discipline, giving, cooperation, and serving the nation.

Students wanting to take part in the training course had to register with the authority until July 15. There were four conditions for joining this course - a participant must be a UAE citizen, in the age group of 13-16 years, must obtain approval from their guardian, and must have passed a medical fitness test.

The course is aimed at developing loyalty and patriotism among Emiratis, enhancing their spirit of belonging and refining their abilities. The training course also helps the youngsters assume responsibility and self-reliance, and to develop leadership skills with help from experts and trainers.

