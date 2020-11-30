UAE National Day: Where to watch spectacular fireworks

Residents can also enjoy free shows at various venues around the country.

The UAE will celebrate its 49th National Day on December 2, with fireworks planned in major locations across the country.

In addition to the spectacular fireworks, residents will be also be entertained with free shows as well as get a chance to watch the world’s largest fountain at The Pointe. Below is the list of locations where residents can experience Emirati culture, enjoy fireworks and falconry displays in the UAE:

Dubai Festival City:

Enjoy the fireworks at Dubai Festival City on the National Day at 9pm and 11pm. Though the Festival Bay area will be closed for general access, people can pre-book seats at selected Festival Bay restaurants to gain access to exclusive viewing.

Global Village:

Global Village fireworks displays will take place at 9pm to celebrate the UAE’s 49th National Day. The popular family entertainment destination will have four nights of fireworks. Global Village also entertains visitors with over 150 shows every day.

The Palm Fountain:

The Palm Fountain at The Pointe is the biggest fountains in the world. It will have fireworks at 9 pm as well as other special events planned during the holidays. The spectacular fireworks will be set against the backdrop of Atlantis, The Palm. Some restaurants at The Pointe will be offering special promotions to celebrate National Day.

La Mer:

Take the family to La Mer beach where visitors can enjoy two firework displays at 9pm and 11pm on December 2. La Mer, located in Jumeirah 1, incorporates a minimalist and contemporary design with shops, restaurants and cafés, leisure and entertainment.

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, Abu Dhabi:

The Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival has also planned celebrations to mark National Day. A vibrant place for arts, crafts and food, the celebrations at the venue will begin from 4pm onwards on the National Day.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com