UAE National Day: Ten major achievements to celebrate this year Web Report Published on November 30, 2020 at 15.57

1 of 10 Space and technology Despite the global challenges posed by the pandemic the UAE made great strides in all fields and breakthroughs this year.

The launch of the Hope Probe to Mars and the announcement of the first Arab project to explore the Moon grabbed the global attention. The Hope Probe will reach Mars at 19:42 on February 9, 2021. In October, 2020, the UAE announced a new satellite, MBZ-Sat, which is the second satellite to be fully manufactured by Emirati engineers, after Khalifa-Sat.

2 of 10 Power&Energy: The UAE officially joined the nuclear energy club with the successful operation of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant's first nuclear reactor that generates environmental-friendly electricity. The discovery of new natural gas and oil fields was also a major development in energy sector. On November 18, 2020, the plant’s first reactor reached 80 per cent of its energy production capacity.

3 of 10 Covid battle: The UAE contributed to the global fight against Covid-19 by extending its humanitarian presence across the globe to provide urgent medical aid to around 120 countries. Its local work in addressing the pandemic is one of the most successful in the world.

4 of 10 Peace and tolerance: The UAE is continuing to promote tolerance and establish stability and coexistence in the region, and its related efforts were crowned by the signing of a historic peace accord between the UAE and Israel.

5 of 10 Business: The UAE has led Middle Eastern and North African countries in the 2020 World Competitiveness Annual Report issued by the IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland. The UAE ranked ninth in the world in global competitiveness.

6 of 10 Banking: The UAE also ranked first in the world in 23 indexes, and ranked among the top five countries in the world in 59 indexes, as well as among the top 10 in the world in 106 indexes, out of the total 338 indexes in the report.

7 of 10 Education: The UAE's advanced infrastructure of telecommunication and internet networks enabled the schools and universities to move to remote learning and allowed many public and private sector institutions to rapidly adopt remote working systems.

8 of 10 Equal pay: Federal Decree Law No.06 of 2020, amending certain provisions of Federal Law No.08 of 1980 on regulating labour relations, is one of the key laws issued in 2020, which stipulates that female workers are entitled to wages equal to those of male workers if they are performing the same duties.

9 of 10 Oil&Gas: In November 2020, the Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC) announced the discovery of substantial recoverable unconventional onshore oil resources, estimated at 22 billion stock tank barrels (STB), and an increase in conventional oil reserves of 2 billion STB in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.