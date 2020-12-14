UAE National Day sculpture in mangrove forest now open to visitors Web report Published on December 14, 2020 at 11.18

'The Seed' can now be viewed on Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Island

The centrepiece of the UAE's official 49th National Day celebration will be transformed into an art installation, authorities have announced.

Visitors can enjoy the structure called ‘The Seed’ amid lush mangrove forest on Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Island. The experience is open to visitors from December 14 to January 30, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office tweeted on Monday.

Doors open at 5pm, with visiting slots given from 6pm to 8pm daily, except Sundays.

Tickets are priced at Dh30 for adults and Dh15 for children aged seven to 17. They can be booked on www.uaenationalday.ae.

Proceeds will be used to “fund a conservation programme in the mangroves”.

The cube-shaped sculpture was streamed live on TV and online to millions of people on December 2 as part of the 'Seeds of the Union' show.

Khalfan Al Mazrouei, member of the Organising Committee of the Official 49th UAE National Day celebrations, said: “The Seed is not a re-run of the 49th National Day show we saw on December 2, it is a special experience everyone can enjoy.”

Created by renowned creative director Es Devlin in collaboration with a team of Emirati creatives, the work of art represents an evolution from seed to shoot to flower and propagation.

“In the typical spirit of togetherness and unity of the UAE, we want people to have the opportunity to appreciate in person this unique moving art piece with stunning visual content,” added Khalfan.