UAE National Day: Rulers share inspiring messages

They recall the glorious past as they hail the country's achievements

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have hailed the UAE’s development drive as they congratulated the country and its residents on the 49th National Day.

UAE treats everyone equally: Sharjah Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said the UAE treats all its nationals and residents equally. It forges ahead with a “proven track record of achievements” that have been possible thanks to the Founding Fathers.

In a statement to Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces magazine, Dr Sheikh Sultan said: “Every year we celebrate our Union Day on December 2, a great day in the history of our nation. We express our pride of ground-breaking achievements that have turned the UAE into a global model to be emulated for unity and cohesion.

“These achievements have earned our nation a much-coveted position sought after by the entire world.”

He recalled the “historic decision” made by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan “and his brothers” that established the Union. “They all had a profound faith that unity is the right path towards development, progress and decent life for the people of the nation.”

He also congratulated “all my Emirati sons and daughters”. “I urge them all to continue the march of their ancestors; shield themselves against besetting challenges with our time-honoured values and principles; follow in the footsteps of their wise leadership; gain as much knowledge as they can; and sow the seeds of love for their homeland among their children.”

Quality of life in the UAE unparalleled: Ajman Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said the UAE has made great historical achievements, and continues to strengthen its stature in all areas.

In a statement to ‘Nation Shield,’ the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of the UAE’s 49th National Day, Sheikh Humaid said: “On December 2, 1971, the Emirati people were on a date with a brighter tomorrow, as that day opened the prospects for a promising future, prosperity and happiness for the UAE community.

“Today, we stand in appreciation for what we have achieved with the grace of Allah and thanks to the wise leadership that transformed the dream of the Union into a tangible achievement.

“The experience of being unified remains a great and unique achievement, as the UAE was transformed into a modern, prosperous country on a path towards progress and civilisation, and with great stability and capabilities.

“Under the Union, the country has witnessed a great educational, economic, architectural and agricultural renaissance that has fulfilled the needs for the present and the future in a unique developmental process involving the quality of human life, and the environmental and economic needs of the people.”

The Ajman Ruler said the quality of life in the UAE placed it among the most advanced countries in the world.

UAE has proven ability in overcoming crises: Fujairah Ruler

The UAE has attained its prominent stature by following the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, said His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

Sheikh Hamad referred to the National Action Programme, which was launched by the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as an initiative that “aims to plan for the future and overcome all challenges with determination and perseverance”.

“The UAE has proved its ability to overcome and counter crises, most notably during the coronavirus pandemic, which it handled with professionalism.

“The country has implemented the best practices and standards in providing patients with comprehensive healthcare, implemented the National Disinfection Programme, and launched a series of incentives for the national economy to support banking and business activities. It also eased the financial burden of companies and individuals, and involved the local community in all social responsibility initiatives.”

He called the UAE’s National Day a “glorious and precious memory that is always present in the conscience of the Emirati people”.

UAE is qualifying youth to perform national tasks: UAQ Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, said the UAE today is racing to deliver on its goals and achieve global leadership as per the highest international standards.

He said the UAE government has sought to develop government performance in harmony with a vision to achieve excellence in all sectors, strengthen the economy and qualify young leaders to take their role in implementing national tasks for the next 50 years.

“Alongside Expo 2020, the World Government Summit features the largest global platform for government experiments in addition to being the largest venue through which economic plans and strategies are presented according to a modern global economic perspective.

“Within the scope of the national strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the state has developed plans and programmes since the outbreak of the virus, based on its vision to prioritise human health and safety.

“The state was proactive in taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease, which was successful. The UAE provided aid and humanitarian assistance to many countries in the form of diagnostic devices or medical supplies for treatments. Furthermore, many legislations have been enacted that support the country’s health and economic strategy.”

UAE is a model of solidarity: RAK Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stressed that the UAE is a model of solidarity.

Sheikh Saud said: “The UAE is advancing confidently to secure its befitting place among advanced nations, by protecting our human, social and economic capacities and exerting all possible efforts to achieve overall development and advancement. We are proud of our accomplishments, and we are driven by the Spirit of the Union to achieve further successes.