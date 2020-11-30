UAE National Day: Preparations in full swing across emirates Web Report Published on November 30, 2020 at 12.31

1 of 8 The Mall of the Emirates, Dubai is all decked up for the 49th UAE National Day celebrations.

Photo by Shihab

2 of 8 A spectacular live production titled ‘Seeds of the Union’, will take place on December 2 and will be broadcast across the UAE and beyond.

Photo by Shihab

3 of 8 There will be fireworks across the country to mark the occasion.

Photo by Shihab

4 of 8 The UAE Capital and its suburbs are all decked up with national flags and decorative lightings ahead of the National Day. The Abu Dhabi City Municipality said it has decorated the city with more than 40,000 UAE flags and installed 5,200 beautiful light structures in celebration of the National Day.

Photo by Ryan Lim

5 of 8 The decorative lights are designed to present the patriotic and national values of the UAE, with the displays highlighting beautiful expressions of the country’s unity. Some others have phrases of the national anthem, "Eishy Bilady" in Arabic, which means ‘long live our country’ and words such as ‘Our martyrs are a symbol of our glory’.

Photo by Ryan Lim

6 of 8 The decoration lights cover all major Abu Dhabi roads and landmarks, public squares and 11 roundabouts, 12 bridges in Abu Dhabi city, and other public facilities.

Photo by Ryan Lim

7 of 8 Areas in the outskirts of Abu Dhabi including Al Shahama, Al Rahba, Bani Yas, Mafraq, Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Khalifa City are also decorated with UAE flags and lights.

Photo by Ryan Lim