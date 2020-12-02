UAE National Day: Meet Indian schoolgirl who can name all rulers from 18th century

Isra is a Grade 5 student at Silver Hills Higher Secondary School in south Indian state Kerala’s Kozhikode district.

The intelligent quotient (IQ) of Isra Habeeb, a 10-year-old schoolgirl, is beyond belief.

She can recite the names of all the UAE Rulers across seven emirates since the 18th century in a jiffy. She effortlessly names all the Emirati martyrs in the Operation Restoring Hope mission in Yemen, which was launched in April 2015, and also the recipients of the Order of Zayed, the UAE’s highest civilian award.

Contrary to popular perception, Isra doesn’t live in the UAE. She is a Grade 5 student at Silver Hills Higher Secondary School in south Indian state Kerala’s Kozhikode district.

Her admiration for the UAE runs deep. She has learnt by heart the names of all the ruling families of the UAE such as the Al Nahyan, the Al Maktoum, the Al Qasimi, the Al Nuaimi, the Al Mualla and the Al Sharqi et al.

She heard about the country and its visionary leadership from her father Habeeb, who had worked at a bank in the UAE for a year in 2017.

“The UAE is home to over 200 nationalities, including Indians, who are one of the biggest expatriate populations. The UAE leadership treats everyone equally. The country offered assistance when floods devastated Kerala. I learnt the names of the UAE Rulers, as a tribute to the great nation,” Isra said ahead of the 49th UAE National Day, which is being observed today.

She has also learnt by heart the names of Emirati soldiers, who sacrificed their lives as a call to the nation in war-ravaged Yemen, and their Indian counterparts, who had died during the Pulwama attack in Jammu & Kashmir, India, in February 2019. “I salute the fallen heroes,” she added.

Whiz kid from Kerala

Habeeb, who works as a sales manager in Kozhikode district, said Isra has been showing such talent since she was three years old. While her peers were busy learning alphabets, she was memorising the names of the secretaries-general of the United Nations and Booker Prize winners.

“My wife Praseena and I encouraged her habit of learning by heart whatever she reads. She had memorised the names of the capitals of over 100 countries when she was only four years old. At that tender age, she knew the names of all the Indian presidents, prime ministers, and inventors. She had an admirable grasp of what is called general knowledge. She was on several TV channels that showcased her incredible talent,” Habeeb said proudly.

No wonder, she is called the “IQ princess of Kerala”. A doting Habeeb is all praise for Isra.

“Her talent is recognised by ministers in our home state Kerala, the head of the National Human Rights Commission, the chairperson of Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, civil servants and other dignitaries,” he added.

Habeeb's family members, including Isra’s elder brother Ahammad Zeb, are on a one-month visit to the UAE amid the 49th National Day celebrations.

“In 2017, I was compelled to cut short my stint in the UAE because I had suffered a serious head injury. It feels good to be back in this great country,” Habeeb said.

Isra’s cherished trip to the UAE has been realised. “I always wanted to visit the UAE and get a feel of its benevolent rulers. I am thrilled to be a part of the historic 49th National Day Celebrations,” she said.

