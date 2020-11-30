UAE National Day: How to watch the epic show for free
The dramatic spectacle will be broadcast live from Abu Dhabi at 6.15pm on Wednesday.
With only two days to go until the UAE’s official 49th National Day event, organisers have released a list of television and online channels where residents can tune in and take part in the celebration from the safety of their homes.
The dramatic spectacle ‘Seeds of the Union’ will be broadcast live from Abu Dhabi at 6.15 pm on December 2. The show will take the form of a moving sculpture surrounded by sea and illuminated by visuals portraying themes inspired by the UAE’s history and values.
Read on: Mangroves to be the star of grand National Day show
A host of national TV channels will be screening what promises to be a mesmerising 40-minute show in multiple languages. These channels include Abu Dhabi TV, Dubai TV, Dubai One (English) and Mathrubhumi (Malayalam).
In addition, viewers will be able to stream the show for free online via the National Day YouTube channel, its official website https://uaenationalday.ae/ and social media channels including Facebook and Instagram on @OfficialUAEND.
The Seeds of the Union show will also be screened for free at selected VOX Cinema theatres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
