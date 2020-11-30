News
UAE National Day: Follow anti-Covid measures as you celebrate, urge cops

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 30, 2020
UAE National Day celebrations at Dubai's Global Village last year. — File photo

Those who violate Covid-19 safety measures will be penalised.

The Dubai Police have urged residents to follow all due precautions to stay safe from Covid-19 as they celebrate the UAE's National Day.

Brigadier-General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director-General of the Traffic Department at the Dubai Police, urged residents to ensure a safe social distance from one another and always wear face masks.

He warned that those who violate the safety measures will be penalised.

The officer said police patrols will be out in full force to ensure security and a smooth traffic flow. Officers will be stationed at main tourist destinations like Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, La Mer and Festival City, among others.

The Sharjah Police had earlier said that over 180 patrols would be deployed across the emirate to ensure safety amid the National Day holiday. Patrols will be stationed to prevent gatherings in public areas.

During a media briefing earlier this month, a top government official had reminded residents that strict Covid-19 safety protocols will remain in place and celebrations should be held virtually.

"No gatherings are allowed for celebrations. No food or gifts can be exchanged. People can take part in the celebrations virtually," the official said during the UAE Government's media briefing.




