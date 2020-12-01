UAE National Day fireworks in Abu Dhabi on December 2

The events will not have spectators, but will be streamed live on two TV channels

Abu Dhabi will celebrate the UAE National Day with fireworks displays and concerts across the emirate. The fireworks will start on Reem Island and in Al Wathba at 9pm on Tuesday, December 2.

Another fireworks display will start on the Corniche at 9.25pm.

The events will not have spectators, but will be broadcast live on Abu Dhabi TV and Emarat TV, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on Tuesday.

“Residents in the area may watch the shows from their balconies or windows,” said the media office.

.@DCTAbuDhabi is celebrating the 49th UAE National Day with firework displays and concerts across the emirate. pic.twitter.com/BDFn2N8dL6 — (@admediaoffice) December 1, 2020

In Al Ain, two open-air concerts will take place at Jahili Fort on December 2 and 3, which will be streamed live on Abu Dhabi Culture’s social channels.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com