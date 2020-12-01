News
UAE National Day fireworks in Abu Dhabi on December 2

Staff Reporter/Abu Dhabi
Filed on December 1, 2020
Wam file photo used for illustrative purpose.

The events will not have spectators, but will be streamed live on two TV channels

Abu Dhabi will celebrate the UAE National Day with fireworks displays and concerts across the emirate. The fireworks will start on Reem Island and in Al Wathba at 9pm on Tuesday, December 2.

Another fireworks display will start on the Corniche at 9.25pm.

The events will not have spectators, but will be broadcast live on Abu Dhabi TV and Emarat TV, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on Tuesday.

“Residents in the area may watch the shows from their balconies or windows,” said the media office.

In Al Ain, two open-air concerts will take place at Jahili Fort on December 2 and 3, which will be streamed live on Abu Dhabi Culture’s social channels.

