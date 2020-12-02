UAE National Day: Double celebrations for parents of newborns

Filed on December 2, 2020 | Last updated on December 3, 2020 at 08.05 am

An Iraqi couple welcomed their second baby at 8.38am on Wednesday at Zulekha Hospital Dubai.

UAE's National Day festivities doubled for parents who welcomed their newborns on the special day.

As the clock struck 12, the UAE welcomed its first child to be born on the country’s 49th National Day at NMC Al Zahra Hospital, Sharjah.

Young Emirati couple, Ahmed Sultan and Sheikha Hamda Saif Khalfan Abdulla Alnuaimi welcomed their first child – a baby girl — at the first private hospital in the UAE. The baby was born sharp at 12am midnight.

“It is a dream of every Emirati to bring their children into this wonderful world on the National Day and I am very happy that my wife has delivered today,” said Ahmed Sultan who works as a police officer in Sharjah. At 12.01am on Wednesday another Emirati couple at Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Hospital welcomed their first child into the world.

Delighted to welcome their first child on the special occasion, Emirati couple Ahmed Alkhajeh and Afra Hassan Saeed, named him Khalifa.

Thrilled parents said they are happy and grateful to the Almighty for blessing them with a baby on this special day. “We have been longing for this since Afra became pregnant. This is our first child and hence the entire family has been waiting for this day. It is a blessing that the child has been born when the nation as a whole is celebrating the national day,” said Ahmed.

Dr Aruna Kumari, consultant obstetrics and gynaecology at Burjeel Hospital, said that she is happy that the child and mother are healthy and safe.

“We are very happy for Ahmed and Afra on the birth of their baby boy. To be blessed with the baby on a special day is an incredible feeling. We wish the family a very happy and a healthy life,” Dr Kumari said.

Abu Dhabi’s Bareen International Hospital welcomed their N-Day baby at 12.10am. A baby girl named Jannat Khalifa, weighing 2.39kg, is the second child of Egyptian expat Ahmed Khalifa.

The Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children in Abu Dhabi on the other hand welcomed 12 newborns during the first few hours of the 49th UAE National Day.

In Dubai’s Medcare Women and Children Hospital, Emirati couple Muna Mohammed Hussein And Yousif Al Blooki welcomed their third baby in the wee hours of December 2. The baby boy was born at 3.53am on Wednesday.

Prime Hospital Dubai welcomed their first National Day baby at 7.28 on Wednesday morning. A healthy baby girl called Baby Ayah was born to Lebanese expat Rabha. Weighing 3kg, the newborn was delivered by Dr Maisaa Amam, specialist obstetrics and gynaecologist at the hospital. The hospital also saw the birth of an Indian baby boy at 8.45am.

An Iraqi couple welcomed their second baby at 8.38am on Wednesday at Zulekha Hospital Dubai. Dr Zainab Salim, specialist gynaecologist at the hospital, said: “It is a great to see the happiness of families who have their children born on special occasions. We wish the very best and good health to Rasha and her son Rashid”.

At NMC Speciality Hospital, Al Ain, a Moroccan family delivered their second child, a baby girl at 9.26am. The girl’s father Idris Ben Ramadan is a horse trainer at a Dubai equestrian club while mother Rachida Nouri is a housewife.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Egyptian couple Ramy Hassan Wasfy and his wife Nihad Yehia Awad erupted with joy at the birth of their first child at 8.26am on Wednesday at RAK Hospital.

Excited at the birth of their baby girl Ascia Ramy, Ramy said: “I am so happy to have our precious gift on such a memorable day and it’s great that she will be celebrating her birthdays on the same day of UAE National day, a country which is our second home.”