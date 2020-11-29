News
UAE National Day: Dh1,000 traffic fine in Sharjah's Khor Fakkan, restricted movement for truck drivers

Afkar Abdullah /Sharjah
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 29, 2020

Four traffic points will also be issued.

Sharjah Police have issued a warning on the movement of trucks in select areas on the occasion of the UAE National Day holidays.

Heavy trucks will not be allowed on internal roads in Khor Fakkan during the holiday, starting Tuesday, December 1, from 6am to 8am, 1pm to 3pm, and 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

The decision has been taken to keep the roads safer during the holiday period, and also reduce congestion and minor accidents.

Any truck driver found violating the rules will be fined Dh1,000 as well as four traffic points.

