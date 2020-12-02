UAE National Day: Country set to smash five world records

The country currently has 434 active world records.

True to its reputation as the region’s top record-breaking nation, the UAE is eyeing to bag a total of five Guinness World Record titles for its 49th National Day celebrations.

Guinness World Records™ (GWR) is witnessing three attempts by Global Village, as part of 25 world records planned to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this popular attraction.

The festival park is planning to use the maximum number of flags to create the largest flag number; create the largest bottle cap sentence with at least 13,434 bottle caps to break the previous record; and put together the largest admission ticket mosaic (flag), with the current minimum standing at 50 square metres.

In Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall is attempting to create the largest sand art structure, which has a current minimum of 266.2kg for a record achieved back in 2012. Yas Mall is planning to raise the bar smash this record by creating a giant sand art bottle. A team of artists will create an eye-catching sand visual illustrating the UAE’s National Day themes. The enormous bottle will be displayed at Town Square, Yas Mall, until December 5.

Earlier this week, India International School in Sharjah smashed the world records for the largest online video chain of people passing a flag. The attempt lasted for around 10 hours, 14 minutes and 45 seconds.

The UAE — with its 434 active world records — is not only record-breaking nation in the Middle East but it has the fastest rate in setting more of them. Egypt is approaching the 100 world records mark soon with a current haul of 96, while Saudi Arabia comes third with 95 records.

Interestingly, the UAE was able to break several world records over the years, here are some examples to name a few:

• Largest flag flown while in freefall (skydiving) - 144.28 m²

• Largest human image of a waving national flag - 4,130 people

• Largest recyclable material mosaic (image) - 1,165 m²

• Largest flower arrangement / structure - 72.95 x 78.34 x 21.98 metres

• Highest resolution video wall - 1,700,352,000 pixels.

• Tallest topiary sculpture (supported) - 18.06 m

• Largest vertical maze (permanent) - 3,947.22 m