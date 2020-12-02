UAE National Day: Boy becomes cop for his birthday
The Abu Dhabi Police treated little Saeed to a celebration at their station.
In a sweet National Day gesture, the Abu Dhabi Police granted the wish of a Syrian boy who shares the same birthday as the UAE.
All Saeed wanted for his birthday was to be a little cop and celebrate at the police station, said his father Samer.And so the Abu Dhabi Police gladly made his day.
The police patrol drove to his home to bring him and his father Samer to the station. Wearing a complete cop uniform, Saeed gave the officers a snappy salute before happily hopping into the patrol vehicle.
#UAENationalDay49
For the boy, it was the best birthday ever. At the station, Saeed and his father were received by Colonel Mohammad Hamdan Al Manthari, deputy director for finance and operations at Al Ain Police Directorate.
The cops prepared a birthday cake and a gift, and Saeed was able to take a tour of the station and snap some photos with his police idols.
