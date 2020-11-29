UAE National Day: Artists, poets, musicians unite in celebrations

Their works categorised into three categories; present, past, and futures.

Funun arts’, a non-profitable art organisation’s ongoing exhibition, has brought together established and emerging artists, students, children of determination, photographers, and sculpturists for an art exhibition called ‘Vision.49’. Their works categorised into three categories; present, past, and futures. Each of the 49 artists (a total of 98 artworks across the two venues) were provided with the canvases of the same size to express themselves on the larger theme of ‘Moving towards the Future Through Arts’.

Physical event at Novatel and IBIS One Central (DWTC–Dubai) from November 29 until December 28

60 artists, 30 Nations

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) hosted a diverse lineup of poets, spoken word artists, musicians, and storytellers, to showcase the diversity of the UAE as part of the celebrations. In its sixth edition, the event called Hekayah, explored the themes of home, belonging, and the arts in an interconnected world. With Emirati, Trinidadian, Australian/Pakistani, and Kuwaiti poets, Egyptian musicians, a Saudi Arabian graffiti artist, and more; 60 artists from more than 30 countries explored questions such as the meaning of home, nation, belonging, the city as a living, changing place, and family.

Online event at Facebook, @NYUADArtsCenter and YouTube, @TheArtsCenter at NYU–AbuDhabi, from November 25 onwards

One song, 7 emirates

Sisters Grimm, founders Royal Ballet ballerina Pietra Mello-Pittman and Grammy-nominated composer Ella Spira, are set to release their song on 2nd December. Titled United, it would be their tribute to the rich uniqueness and alliances of the seven emirates. Composed by Ella Spira and DB Gad, it would feature vocals of Shamma Hamdan, Don Abdullah (Abdullah Andeezn), Maydan Hamza and DB Gad.

From the mangroves and forts of Abu Dhabi to the conservation areas of Sharjah, the song /music video is made up of seven individual stories, one for each emirate.

Online event at Facebook, @sistersgrimmltd, from December 2 onwards

19 handmade mosaics

Featuring 19 handmade mosaic tables designed in the shape of the nation, the art exhibition titled Designed for Sharing, is inspired by the UAE’s culture, environment and iconic landmarks. A collaboration between design studio Fantini Mosaici and 17 UAE residents from all walks of life and backgrounds including artists, entrepreneurs, designers, photographers, sports personalities and journalists, it is part of The Galleria’s #IAMUAE National Day celebrations.

Physical event at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi; from November 29 to December 3