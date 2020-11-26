UAE National Day: 50% traffic fine discount in Umm Al Quwain

The discount will be effective from December 2 until January 2.

The Umm Al Quwain Police late on Thursday announced a 50 per cent discount on all the traffic fines across the emirate to mark the UAE’s 49th National Day.

Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Fujairah have announced similar traffic discount schemes for UAE National Day.

All black traffic points will be cancelled, and the fines due for vehicle impoundment will be waived as well, according to Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander in Chief of UAQ Police.

“The 50 per cent discount is valid for one month, effective from Wednesday, December 2 to Saturday, January 2, 2020.”

The discount, to cover all the traffic violations registered until December 2, is aimed to bring happiness to the public and reduce their financial burdens, he added.

In Sharjah, the discount will start on December 2 and will last for 49 days, according to the Sharjah Police.

All traffic violations, except serious violations, will be be included in the discount, said Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police. Additionally, all vehicle impoundments and traffic points will be cancelled.

The Sharjah Police will take all necessary steps to facilitate services for the customers and make them happy, he added.

Ras Al Khaimah's 50 per cent discount is valid for seven days, effective from December 2 to December 08, 2020.

The move is aimed at bringing happiness to the public, reduce their financial burdens and provide a good opportunity for all booked drivers, particularly those with big fines to clear their records at a lower cost.

Ajman's scheme which begins on December 2, runs for a month, the Ajman Police said on their social media handle.

The scheme covers all types of fines issued in the emirate of Ajman before November 23, 2020.

Violations such as driving a vehicle endangering the lives of motorists, or making changes in the vehicle’s engine or chassis are not covered under this scheme.

In Fujairah, the 50 per cent discount shall take effect from Wednesday, December 2, until December 15, 2020.

The reduction will apply to traffic violations registered before December 1, the police said. It will cover all kinds of vehicles, all traffic violations and all vehicle impoundments.

“The campaign is a good opportunity for traffic law violators, particularly those who have accumulated a significant amount of fines, to clear their records at a lower cost.” The initiative was introduced as ordered by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

“All drivers are urged to observe traffic rules and regulations for everyone’s safety," the police said.