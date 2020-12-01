UAE National Day 2020 sale: Dubai-Manila flights for as low as Dh300

Fly to Philippines for as low as Dh300.

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national carrier, has launched a special offer on its Dubai-Manila flights to mark the UAE’s 49th National Day with as low as Dh300 one-way base fare.

Filipinos and other residents in the UAE can available this offer from December 1 to 3, for travel between May 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021.

The airline has also increased the number of its flights from Dubai to Manila to four times weekly, operating every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; while its Manila-Dubai service is scheduled every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Starting December 14, Cebu Pacific will operate daily flights from Dubai to Manila, while its Manila to Dubai flights will operate daily except Saturdays starting December 13, 2020.

The airline earlier introduced more flexible options for passengers who are booking flights for travel until December 31, 2020, to give them additional peace of mind. These expanded flexibility options include unlimited free rebooking, which may be subject to minimal fare difference; as well as option to store amount in a virtual wallet valid for two years.

Passengers with existing travel funds may opt to use this to book new flights during this sale.