UAE National Day 2020: Etisalat, du offer 49GB free mobile data
Mobile networks announce special offer to celebrate the National Day.
Etisalat and du ar offering 49GB free mobile data package to its Emirati customers to celebrate the UAE’s 49th National Day.
Etisalat will offer the package for two days on December 2 and 3.
Du is offering the special package for postpaid or prepaid mobile customers, who can avail the offer - free 49GB National data, valid for 3 days - by dialing *055*49# between November 30 and December 3 2020.
Happy National Day our beloved Emirates. Enjoy 49 GB of free mobile data exclusive for our Emirati customers. To activate call *055*49#. https://t.co/uarnvKCTGs pic.twitter.com/XMJJG79VGv— dutweets (@dutweets) December 1, 2020
Customers can activate the offer by dialling *49# or through the Etisalat application. The UAE residents can apply for the offers from December 1, but the service will be activated from December 2.
#__49 49GB 2 3 *49##__ pic.twitter.com/JqKODPUFDJ— (@etisalat) December 1, 2020
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE weather alert: Fog and mist could cause poor...
There will also be winds of up to 35kph. READ MORE
-
Government
National Day 2020: UAE's success due to vision of ...
Dubai Crown Prince celebrates his country on the occasion of the... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Two farmers jailed for forging documents to...
They forged residency visas and NOCs, showing that they worked for an ... READ MORE
-
Government
National Day: 'We are on track to making UAE the...
Leader lauds UAE's achievements during Covid-19 pandemic and Israel... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews