UAE National Day 2020: Etisalat, du offer 49GB free mobile data

Mobile networks announce special offer to celebrate the National Day.

Etisalat and du ar offering 49GB free mobile data package to its Emirati customers to celebrate the UAE’s 49th National Day.

Etisalat will offer the package for two days on December 2 and 3.

Du is offering the special package for postpaid or prepaid mobile customers, who can avail the offer - free 49GB National data, valid for 3 days - by dialing *055*49# between November 30 and December 3 2020.

Customers can activate the offer by dialling *49# or through the Etisalat application. The UAE residents can apply for the offers from December 1, but the service will be activated from December 2.

