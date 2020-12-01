Filed on December 1, 2020 | Last updated on December 2, 2020 at 12.33 am

UAE National Day 2020: Etisalat and du mobile networks change name; have you seen it yet?

Mobile networks are also offering 49GB free mobile data package to its customers to celebrate the UAE National Day.

UAE telecom operators, Etisalat and du, changed their network name to 'UAE49 ETISALAT' and 'NationalDay-du' to mark the country's 49th National Day.

The UAE had also announced holidays for public sector workers to mark the National Day and Commemoration Day, earlier known as Martyrs' Day.

The mobile network are also offering 49GB free mobile data package to its Emirati customers to celebrate the occasion.

Happy National Day our beloved Emirates. Enjoy 49 GB of free mobile data exclusive for our Emirati customers. To activate call *055*49#. https://t.co/uarnvKCTGs pic.twitter.com/XMJJG79VGv — dutweets (@dutweets) December 1, 2020

Etisalat's special National Day 2020 package is valid for two days on December 2 and 3.

Customers can activate the offer by dialling *49# or through the Etisalat application. The UAE residents can apply for the offers from December 1, but the service will be activated from December 2.

For du users, an existing Emirati Postpaid or Prepaid mobile customer can enjoy the exclusive offer of free 49 GB National data, valid for 3 days. To avail this offer, dial *055*49# between November 30 and December 3, 2020.