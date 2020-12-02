UAE National Day 2020: Arab star Hussein Al Jassmi to headline Sharjah gig on Thursday

Proceeds from Al Majaz Amphitheatre concert to support humanitarian initiatives of Big Heart Foundation in aid of refugees and needy people.

The stage is set for the special National Day concert on Thursday, December 3, at Sharjah's Al Majaz Amphitheatre, featuring Emirati singing superstar Hussein Al Jassmi and other popular artistes like Aryam, Jassim Mohammed, Faisal Al Jasem and Arib.

The proceeds from the concert will go to support the humanitarian initiatives of the Big Heart Foundation in aid of refugees and the needy people around the world.

The Big Heart Humanitarian Foundation was established by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at UNHCR, and is dedicated to mobilising global humanitarian efforts to help the vulnerable and needy children and their families around the world, especially in the Arab world with humanitarian support and development efforts. The Foundation adopts a message of advocacy and protection of the rights of children and their families.

Tariq Saeed Allay, vice-chairman of the Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations, said, “This is an important landmark in the history of the UAE and the Arab world. This is an occasion to celebrate the journey and achievements of a nation that has a rich history of giving to the world. The UAE has through its determination and the efforts of its people made the world proud of its extraordinary achievements in a short period of time.”

All arrangements and necessary precautionary measures as approved by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the instructions of the Sharjah Executive Council are in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all those attending the concert, he stressed.

Organised by the Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations, all necessary precautionary measures against the Covid-19 will be in place at the event. Al Jassmi and other artists have been chosen for the concert based on their contributions and standing in the UAE and the region. All the singers are known for their popular Emirati and Gulf Arabic lyrics that have enriched the nation’s heritage.

Al Majaz Amphitheatre will allow seating only half of its capacity in view of the Covid-19 restrictions. The open-air theatre is equipped with special facilities for people with disabilities including dedicated parking. A trained team will be available to assist people with disabilities and accompany them to their seats. The concert will be preceded a special performances in the waters of Khalid Lagoon, organised by the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club.