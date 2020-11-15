UAE moves up 6 places to rank 24th in world talent ranking

Availability of skilled labour and senior managers with significant international experience help improve UAE ranking.

The UAE jumped six places to grab the 24th spot in World Talent Ranking 2020 and emerged the third best performer in terms of improvement in the ranking.

The surge in the UAE rating is mainly driven by its improvement in the readiness factor, third up from 13th, in which it performed strongly in various indicators.

These indicators included graduates in sciences which rated (17), availability of skilled labour (2), availability of senior managers with significant international experience (2), availability of competent senior managers (1) and inbound student mobility (6).

Besides this, the UAE also boasts high ratings in apprenticeship, health infrastructure, appeal among foreign highly-skilled personnel, availability of skilled labour, international experience, competent senior managers and labour force growth.

The UAE is rated higher than some of the developed countries including France, Malaysia, South Korea, Spain, Italy and Japan among others. Regionally, the UAE is rated 1st among Arab countries in the latest IMD World Talent Ranking 2020, followed by Qatar (29), Saudi Arabia (34) and Jordan (49).

Globally, Switzerland leads the way for the fourth year in a row, followed by Denmark and Luxembourg. Switzerland balances a high-quality education system that earns top marks for those being channeled into university and for those embarking on apprenticeships. The country is also attractive to foreign labour, thanks to the high quality of life and remuneration.

While Denmark performs well across the board and stands out for the perceived fairness of its society.

Luxembourg has seen a consistent improvement over the past five years, progressing from 11th to 3rd. This is due to a marked improvement in the Investment & Development factor, both relative to other economies but also in absolute terms.

