News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE motorist alert: Multiple vehicles crash; traffic jam reported in Dubai

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 12, 2021 | Last updated on April 12, 2021 at 08.03 am
Photo: Alamy.ae

Police warn of traffic delays on Ras Al Khor Road

A collision between multiple vehicles took place in Dubai early on Monday morning.

The accident took place on Ras Al Khor Road from Bukadra bridge towards Jebel Ali, leading to a traffic jam.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and drive with caution.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=/20210428/ARTICLE/210429059&Show=0 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 