UAE motorist alert: Multiple vehicles crash; traffic jam reported in Dubai

Filed on April 12, 2021 | Last updated on April 12, 2021 at 08.03 am

Police warn of traffic delays on Ras Al Khor Road

A collision between multiple vehicles took place in Dubai early on Monday morning.

The accident took place on Ras Al Khor Road from Bukadra bridge towards Jebel Ali, leading to a traffic jam.

#TrafficUpdate | 07:55



A multi-vehicle collision on Ras Al Khor rd from Bukadra bridge towards Jebel Ali, resulting in traffic delays. — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 12, 2021

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and drive with caution.