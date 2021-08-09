UAE: Mother reunited with her children after 11 years
The children had called up the department’s helpline 800700 and narrated their ordeal.
Emotional scenes unfolded as a mother was reunited with her two children after 11 years in Sharjah.
The Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) said on Monday that it had teamed up with the police to facilitate the touching reunion of the Arab family.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Expat reunited with family after being stuck in Iraq for a year
>> Former Dubai resident reunites with family, 45 years after being presumed dead
The children had called up the department’s helpline 800700 and narrated their ordeal.
Upon learning of their plight, the SSSD and Sharjah Police managed to locate the mother and called her. She confirmed that the children were, indeed, hers, after which the department arranged a meeting at the Child Protection Centre.
The authority described the reunion as an emotional one that saw the mother and her two children shedding tears of joy.
The department said the children were moved from one place to another, so that their mother remained unaware of their whereabouts.
The mother expressed her gratitude to the authorities for helping her reunite with her children after 11 years.
The department has appealed to families and parents to not let their disputes affect children. They must not be used as leverage in divorce or separation cases as it affects their emotional wellbeing.
-
Weather
UAE: Expect hot and hazy weather, chance of rain
Low clouds to appear by morning READ MORE
-
Transport
RTA not issuing car number plates with owners'...
RTA said that the viral image of one such plate was not officially... READ MORE
-
Education
Emirati students in US increase by 112% over 10...
The highest number of Emirati students in the US was seen in the 2015-... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Aspiring boxer beats cancer after doctors...
He had been living with severe back pain for months that he initially ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Behind the scenes of Emirates' Burj...
At 828 metres above ground, this marks one of the highest ads ever... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,321 cases, 1,400 recoveries, 3...
More than 68.1 million PCR tests have been performed in the country. READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed appointed Sharjah Deputy...
He has also been appointed the Chairman of the Oil Council in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full list of new Covid-19 rules in UAE: PCR tests,...
Vaccination and PCR testing have been made mandatory for entry to... READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID
8 August 2021
News
New Emirates ID: Fee remains unchanged, says ICA
8 August 2021
News
UAE residents start receiving new Emirates ID cards