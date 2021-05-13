News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers

Sahim Salim, Abdul Karim Hanif, Juidin Bernarrd, M. Sajjad and Ryan Lim/Dubai
Filed on May 13, 2021 | Last updated on May 13, 2021 at 06.45 am
Photo: Juidin Bernarrd

As it happened: The first socially distanced Eid prayers


The Takbir (religious chants glorifying Allah) echoed through the UAE as thousands of Muslims flocked to mosques and open-air spaces called musallahs to offer the first socially distanced Eid prayers on Thursday.

The UAE is marking the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr today after 30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

This is the third Eid amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is the first time mosques have been allowed to host Eid prayers in congregation. Last year, during both Eids, Muslims were asked to offer the prayer at home as a Covid safety measure.

Masked up and clutching their own prayer mats, the faithful started arriving at the mosques around 5.30am. Mosque doors opened just 15 minutes before the prayer time - which was around 6am across the Emirates.

Volunteers could be seen guiding the faithful to ensure adequate social distancing as they poured in. All efforts were on to prevent crowding at the entrances and exits of the mosques and musallahs.

The special prayers and a sermon that follows usually last around 45 minutes. But this time around, the total duration was capped at 15 minutes.

Everything was organised to perfection. There were no crowds and the faithful were seen consciously following all social distancing protocols strictly. As soon as the sermon was delivered, the mosques and musallahs were cleared and closed.

Worshippers were not allowed to gather at the places of worship before or after the prayer.

One worshipper, Mohammed Yahiya, said: "There were crowds, but no crowding. Thanks to Allah, and the authorities here, we were able to offer the Eid prayer in a safe atmosphere.

"Back home in my hometown of Kerala, India, it's a stay home Eid for my family members. Compared to that, Alhamdulillah, the UAE is a safe haven for us."

