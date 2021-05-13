UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers

Filed on May 13, 2021 | Last updated on May 13, 2021 at 06.45 am

As it happened: The first socially distanced Eid prayers

The Takbir (religious chants glorifying Allah) echoed through the UAE as thousands of Muslims flocked to mosques and open-air spaces called musallahs to offer the first socially distanced Eid prayers on Thursday.

The UAE is marking the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr today after 30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

This is the third Eid amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is the first time mosques have been allowed to host Eid prayers in congregation. Last year, during both Eids, Muslims were asked to offer the prayer at home as a Covid safety measure.

Masked up and clutching their own prayer mats, the faithful started arriving at the mosques around 5.30am. Mosque doors opened just 15 minutes before the prayer time - which was around 6am across the Emirates.

Volunteers could be seen guiding the faithful to ensure adequate social distancing as they poured in. All efforts were on to prevent crowding at the entrances and exits of the mosques and musallahs.

The special prayers and a sermon that follows usually last around 45 minutes. But this time around, the total duration was capped at 15 minutes.

Everything was organised to perfection. There were no crowds and the faithful were seen consciously following all social distancing protocols strictly. As soon as the sermon was delivered, the mosques and musallahs were cleared and closed.

Worshippers were not allowed to gather at the places of worship before or after the prayer.

One worshipper, Mohammed Yahiya, said: "There were crowds, but no crowding. Thanks to Allah, and the authorities here, we were able to offer the Eid prayer in a safe atmosphere.

"Back home in my hometown of Kerala, India, it's a stay home Eid for my family members. Compared to that, Alhamdulillah, the UAE is a safe haven for us."

As it happened, chronicled live:

6:35am

6:35am

Faithful gathered to offer Eid prayers at Musallah Al Eid in Sharjah on Thursday 12, May 2021. The total duration of the prayer, including the sermon, was limited to 15 minutes as per UAE's Covid-19 protocols.



Sajjad/KT

6:05am

Sermon after the Eid prayers

6am

6am

Eid prayers at Musallah Al Eid in Dubai. The total duration of the prayer, including the sermon, was limited to 15 minutes as per UAE's Covid-19 protocols.

Juidin Bernarrd/KT



Find all live updates here: https://t.co/P2GhpRrpn1 pic.twitter.com/F5pWotxnA3 — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 13, 2021

5:50am

5:55am

5:55am

Masked up and clutching their own prayer mats, the faithful started gathering at the mosques in Abu Dhabi.

Video by Ryan Lim/KT

5:50am

Live from Musalla Al Eid in Al Barsha

5:45am

5:45am

Faithful gather to offer Eid prayers at Musallah Al Eid in Dubai. UAE is marking the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr today after 30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.



Live updates: https://t.co/P2GhpRrpn1

Video by Juidin Bernarrd/KT

5:40am

5:40am

Faithful gather to offer Eid prayers at Musallah Al Eid in Dubai. The total duration of the prayer, including the sermon, was limited to 15 minutes as per UAE's Covid-19 protocols.

Live updates: https://t.co/P2GhpRrpn1

Photos by Juidin Bernarrd/KT

5:39am

5:39am

The Takbir echoes throughout the UAE as mosques in the country are all set to host the first socially distanced Eid prayers today.

Catch all our live updates here: https://t.co/P2GhpRrpn1

Video by Abdul Karim Hanif/KT

5:37am

5:37am

Muslims start arriving at mosques in UAE

Catch our live updates here: https://t.co/P2GhpRrpn1

Video by M. Sajjad/KT

5:20am