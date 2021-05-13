- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers
As it happened: The first socially distanced Eid prayers
The Takbir (religious chants glorifying Allah) echoed through the UAE as thousands of Muslims flocked to mosques and open-air spaces called musallahs to offer the first socially distanced Eid prayers on Thursday.
The UAE is marking the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr today after 30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.
This is the third Eid amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is the first time mosques have been allowed to host Eid prayers in congregation. Last year, during both Eids, Muslims were asked to offer the prayer at home as a Covid safety measure.
Masked up and clutching their own prayer mats, the faithful started arriving at the mosques around 5.30am. Mosque doors opened just 15 minutes before the prayer time - which was around 6am across the Emirates.
Volunteers could be seen guiding the faithful to ensure adequate social distancing as they poured in. All efforts were on to prevent crowding at the entrances and exits of the mosques and musallahs.
The special prayers and a sermon that follows usually last around 45 minutes. But this time around, the total duration was capped at 15 minutes.
Everything was organised to perfection. There were no crowds and the faithful were seen consciously following all social distancing protocols strictly. As soon as the sermon was delivered, the mosques and musallahs were cleared and closed.
Worshippers were not allowed to gather at the places of worship before or after the prayer.
One worshipper, Mohammed Yahiya, said: "There were crowds, but no crowding. Thanks to Allah, and the authorities here, we were able to offer the Eid prayer in a safe atmosphere.
"Back home in my hometown of Kerala, India, it's a stay home Eid for my family members. Compared to that, Alhamdulillah, the UAE is a safe haven for us."
As it happened, chronicled live:
6:35am
Faithful gathered to offer Eid prayers at Musallah Al Eid in #Sharjah on Thursday 12, May 2021. The total duration of the prayer, including the sermon, was limited to 15 minutes as per #UAE’s Covid-19 protocols.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 13, 2021
Sajjad/KT pic.twitter.com/e2MJTzHKNj
6:05am
Sermon after the Eid prayers
6am
Eid prayers at Musallah Al Eid in #Dubai. The total duration of the prayer, including the sermon, was limited to 15 minutes as per UAE’s Covid-19 protocols.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 13, 2021
Juidin Bernarrd/KT#EidAlFitr
Find all live updates here: https://t.co/P2GhpRrpn1 pic.twitter.com/F5pWotxnA3
5:50am
Photos: #EidPrayer ground in Al Barsha.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 13, 2021
: @Abdulkarimhanif #Eid #EidMubarak #UAE
Catch live updates here. https://t.co/P2GhpRrpn1 pic.twitter.com/y1OcgUIwhe
5:55am
#EidAlFitr live: Masked up and clutching their own prayer mats, the faithful started gathering at the mosques in #AbuDhabi. Catch all our live updates here: https://t.co/P2GhpRrpn1— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 13, 2021
Video by Ryan Lim/KT pic.twitter.com/Xr4lnqqIAj
5:50am
Live from Musalla Al Eid in Al Barsha
5:45am
#EidAlFitr live: Faithful gather to offer #Eid prayers at Musallah Al Eid in #Dubai. #UAE is marking the Islamic festival of #EidAlFitr today after 30 days of fasting during the holy month of #Ramadan.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 13, 2021
Live updates: https://t.co/P2GhpRrpn1
Video by Juidin Bernarrd/KT pic.twitter.com/Ax8cH7oht2
5:40am
#EidAlFitr live: Faithful gather to offer #Eid prayers at Musallah Al Eid in #Dubai. The total duration of the prayer, including the sermon, was limited to 15 minutes as per #UAE’s #Covid19 protocols.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 13, 2021
Live updates: https://t.co/P2GhpRrpn1
Photos by Juidin Bernarrd/KT pic.twitter.com/6tdt1W51RE
5:39am
#EidAlFitr live: The Takbir echoes throughout the #UAE as mosques in the country are all set to host the first socially distanced Eid prayers today.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 13, 2021
Catch all our live updates here: https://t.co/P2GhpRrpn1
Video by Abdul Karim Hanif/KT pic.twitter.com/ZEYRRTDIwk
5:37am
#EidAlFitr prayers live: Muslims start arriving at mosques in #UAE— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 13, 2021
Catch our live updates here: https://t.co/P2GhpRrpn1
Video by M. Sajjad/KT pic.twitter.com/0WdU3FkM80
5:20am
#EidAlFitr2021 live: Faithful start gathering at #Eid Musallah in Sharjah to offer prayer. The #UAE is marking the Islamic festival of #EidAlFitr today after 30 days of fasting during the holy month of #Ramadan. Photos by M. Sajjad pic.twitter.com/UTXES5ROxS— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 13, 2021
-
Government
UAE's Hope Probe captures stunning photos of...
The images were captured over the course of 10 hours and 34 minutes. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Woman who was tortured by husband reunited...
The foundation provided shelter to the victim after she was released... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Hot, hazy weather likely during Eid holidays
No forecast for rainfall on the festive occasion, NCM says READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: ‘Education is about helping kids...
Professions will change at a quicker pace than ever before. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers
As it happened: The first socially distanced Eid prayers READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr: UAE leaders tweet greetings
UAE residents also pledged to mark the happy occasion safely. READ MORE
-
MENA
Israeli conflict: Experts pin hope on UAE's good...
The UAE condemned the violence in Jerusalem and called on the Israeli ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Maldives bans travel from South Asia
The country registered 1,500 cases on Tuesday, compared with less... READ MORE