UAE mosque named after Emirati martyr opens

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon joined worshippers in offering the Friday prayers. — Wam

Friday prayer sermon being delivered at the mosque. — Wam

Zakaria Salman Obaid Al Zaabi mosque opens in Abu Dhabi

A mosque named after Emirati martyr Zakaria Salman Obaid Al Zaabi has opened in Abu Dhabi’s Al Samha area. The mosque was inaugurated by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon joined worshippers in offering the Friday prayers, which resumed across the country on December 4.

The mosque can accommodate over 400 worshippers, state news agency Wam reported.

Zakaria Al Zaabi was martyred in the line of duty.