News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE mosque named after Emirati martyr opens

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on December 5, 2020

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon inaugurates the mosque. — Wam

Friday prayer sermon being delivered at the mosque. — Wam

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon joined worshippers in offering the Friday prayers. — Wam

Zakaria Salman Obaid Al Zaabi mosque opens in Abu Dhabi

A mosque named after Emirati martyr Zakaria Salman Obaid Al Zaabi has opened in Abu Dhabi’s Al Samha area. The mosque was inaugurated by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon joined worshippers in offering the Friday prayers, which resumed across the country on December 4.

The mosque can accommodate over 400 worshippers, state news agency Wam reported.

Zakaria Al Zaabi was martyred in the line of duty.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/uae-to-enforce-global-standards-in-gold-trade macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 