UAE mosque named after Emirati martyr opens
Zakaria Salman Obaid Al Zaabi mosque opens in Abu Dhabi
A mosque named after Emirati martyr Zakaria Salman Obaid Al Zaabi has opened in Abu Dhabi’s Al Samha area. The mosque was inaugurated by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon joined worshippers in offering the Friday prayers, which resumed across the country on December 4.
The mosque can accommodate over 400 worshippers, state news agency Wam reported.
Zakaria Al Zaabi was martyred in the line of duty.
-
Weather
Thick fog in UAE: Visibility drops, police urge...
Speed limit back to normal on Abu Dhabi roads after reducing to... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE is proud of its volunteers, says Sheikh...
Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region makes statement marking... READ MORE
-
Health
30% of Dubai residents are diabetic or pre-...
Physical inactivity and obesity emerged to be major risk factors. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather alert: Beware of fog, poor visibility,...
Police reduce speed limit on key UAE road as a result of the adverse... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
Vaccine a confidence booster, say those who have taken the vaccine. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews