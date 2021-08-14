UAE: More residents are out and about in second Covid summer

Residents more confident due to effective vaccination programme, strict adherence to Covid safety protocols, and eased movement restrictions.

The second summer of the Covid-19 pandemic is a world away from the first one. More residents are on staycations or travelling overseas, instead of binge-watching shows on the couch. Many are working in offices, not at home; or dining in restaurants, instead of ordering for delivery or takeaway.

Overall, there is an ever-growing confidence among people to step out for work, fun and travel — thanks to an effective vaccination programme in the UAE, strict adherence to Covid-safety protocols, and eased movement restrictions.

“Last year, I remember staying indoors most of the time. I had resumed going to work in July last year, but we were very selective about any other outdoor activity. But this year, we enjoyed a staycation at a resort in Khor Fakkan. My sons have started going out to play. I venture out for my dose of physical activity. There is confidence since we are vaccinated and feel better shielded against Covid-19,” said Dubai resident Lavina Mani.

There has been a strong demand for staycations in the UAE this year.

Hotel occupancy in Dubai, for instance, rose from 35 per cent in July 2020 to 58 per cent in May this year, according to data published by the emirate’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM). Domestic staycations have seen a jump of 106 per cent, with 5.5 million domestic visitors between July 2020 and May 2021, compared with 2.7 million from July 2019 to May 2020.

A survey conducted by dnata Travel in the UAE last year revealed that 91 per cent of domestic travellers wanted to experience more of the UAE in 2020-2021, with Ras Al Khaimah proving the most popular choice for a staycation, followed by Fujairah and Dubai, respectively.

From June 2021 until date, almost 60 per cent of UAE travellers booked staycations with dnata Travel and 40 per cent of travellers opted for an international holiday for summer 2021.

“Travellers are spending more time on staycations and staying for longer at iconic hotels and new openings alongside some ‘hidden gems’ across the Emirates,” says Emily Jenkins, Head of Leisure UAE at dnata Travel.

“There is clear demand for international travel, driving bookings for this summer and beyond, with 81 per cent of overall search traffic for dnata Travel for international destinations. Traveller confidence has grown, particularly in travel to destinations which have now been open for tourists for a significant time and with clear regulations,” said Jenkins.

The 10 most booked international travel destinations for summer 2021 from the UAE with dnata Travel include: Maldives, Turkey, Switzerland, Georgia, Seychelles, Italy, Greece, Egypt, Tanzania and Spain.

In the coming months, the firm predicts growth in demand across the Emirates, particularly for Dubai. “We have also witnessed a surge in search traffic for travel to and from the UK since the announcement was made that the UAE has been added to the UK’s ‘amber list’. This includes an increase in enquiries from UAE residents seeking to bring their friends and family out to Dubai when the weather starts to cool and mega events are set to open.

“We predict that Abu Dhabi will similarly witness growth in both domestic and international travellers over the coming months, particularly during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December,” said Jenkins.

