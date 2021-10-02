UAE: Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Rwanda

They discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields, including economy, trade, investment and other sectors

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received President of Rwanda Paul Kagame.

Kagame is visiting the UAE to participate in the 14th World Policy Conference (WPC), which is being hosted by Abu Dhabi from October 1 to 3.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Rwandan President and his delegation, and stressed the UAE's attachment and attention to its relations with Rwanda in particular and the African continent in general, based on cooperation, joint work and investment in the available opportunities for the sake of development, welfare and peace for all.

They discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields, especially in economy, trade, investment and other sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed and Kagame tackled regional and global issues of mutual interest. They also exchanged views on the themes and main issues addressed by the WPC and its importance to support prosperity and stability at the regional and global levels.