- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Mobile repair man steals customer’s pics, blackmails her
Accused called woman and asked her for Dh20,000.
A mobile phone technician is facing trial for blackmailing a woman, saying he would upload her photos and videos on social media if she refused to pay him Dh20,000.
The Arab woman left her phone with the defendant for repairs, according to the police complaint she filed at a Sharjah police station in March.
The man reportedly managed to download her photos and videos. She said the accused called her a week later asking for Dh20,000 so he could pay off his bank loans.
When the woman declined, he allegedly threatened to upload all her videos and photos on social media, sending a set of pictures he had downloaded as proof.
The accused later admitted that he had communicated with the woman over the phone. He, however, claimed that he had sent her some pictures which he had downloaded to his computer as a back-up in case the pictures got deleted. The man denied the charges in the Sharjah Criminal Court. The trial was adjourned till May.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch