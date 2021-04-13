News
UAE: Mobile repair man steals customer’s pics, blackmails her

Afkar Abdullah /Sharjah
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 13, 2021
Alamy photo used for illustrative purpose

Accused called woman and asked her for Dh20,000.

A mobile phone technician is facing trial for blackmailing a woman, saying he would upload her photos and videos on social media if she refused to pay him Dh20,000.

The Arab woman left her phone with the defendant for repairs, according to the police complaint she filed at a Sharjah police station in March.

The man reportedly managed to download her photos and videos. She said the accused called her a week later asking for Dh20,000 so he could pay off his bank loans.

When the woman declined, he allegedly threatened to upload all her videos and photos on social media, sending a set of pictures he had downloaded as proof.

The accused later admitted that he had communicated with the woman over the phone. He, however, claimed that he had sent her some pictures which he had downloaded to his computer as a back-up in case the pictures got deleted. The man denied the charges in the Sharjah Criminal Court. The trial was adjourned till May.

