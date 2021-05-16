News
UAE mobile networks change name; have you seen it yet?

Web report/Dubai
Filed on May 16, 2021

The sporting event is significant as the first official event to allow only vaccine recipients and its clinical trials participants to attend.


Mobile networks in the UAE underwent yet another name change on Sunday to mark a special event that will take place this evening.

Users of Etisalat and du reported that their network names were revised in honour of the UAE President's Cup 2021, set to take place on May 16.

Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn will be permitted to participate. However, they must take a PCR test 48 hours prior to the event.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) noted that the return of fans to the stands would be reconsidered after evaluating Sunday's event.




