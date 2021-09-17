UAE: Mobile app to help book Covid-19 tests, vaccinations virtually
The app aims to help relieve the burden of back-to-school measures by allowing parents and students to book appointments for Covid tests and vaccinations online
UAE residents can now book Covid-19 tests and vaccinations through an online platform and mobile app — Okadoc.
The tech company says the move aims to help relieve the burden of back-to-school measures by allowing parents and students to book appointments for Covid tests and vaccinations with the click of a button.
With Okadoc's platform, patients can schedule Covid-19 tests based on their convenience. Covid-19 vaccination bookings are also available from a wide range of hospitals and clinics, including Emirates Hospital, Medcare, Valiant Clinic & Hospital and HealthPlus.
The news comes shortly after the UAE announced new guidelines for students and teachers returning to school, which indicates that unvaccinated students over the age of 12 will be required to take weekly PCR tests.
Since the launch of Okadoc’s Covid-19 services in February, the doctor booking platform has already helped UAE residents book nearly 15,000 vaccinations and more than 40,000 Covid-19 tests.
Moreover, the platform also allows patients to find nearby doctors across more than 300 facilities in the UAE and instantly book virtual or in-person appointments.
Fodhil Benturquia, Okadoc CEO and founder, said: “Our goal at Okadoc has always been simple: To improve the healthcare experience. And throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, this has never been more critical. Our platform is the only regional doctor booking platform that is directly integrated with providers’ health information systems, so patients can book their Covid-19-related appointments with confidence, knowing they will get the care they need and deserve without delays.”
For more information, please visit okadoc.com or download the Okadoc app from Apple App Store or Google Play.
saman@khaleejtimes.com
