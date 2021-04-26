UAE: Mobile app to help abuse victims to be launched

4,000 women could benefit from the Shamsaha organisation by the end of 2022

A mobile application will be launched in the UAE to support victims of abuse.

Shamsaha, a Bahraini-based non-profit organisation, that offers 24X7 crisis support for victims of abuse and domestic violence, will be launching the app there before rolling it out in the UAE by the third quarter of 2021.

The mobile app will provide information and resources on women’s health and survivor support tools for victims and the general public. It will also streamline scheduling and communication between over 100 volunteers (who speak more than 20 different languages) as well as the registration of events and workshops.

Through the mobile app, victims of domestic abuse in the GCC will have available to them, for the first time ever, a full scale 24/7 women’s crisis advocacy programme that offers emotional and logistic support along with information and resources, said Mary-Justine Todd, Shamsaha Founder and Executive Director.

Shamsaha is now looking to expand its services and on-ground operations to the UAE as well as KSA, Oman, and Kuwait. The move comes after the non-profit organisation received Dh1.24 million from L’Oréal Fund For Women to support its mission in protecting, advocating and empowering women in the GCC.

“The global average is 1 out of every 3 women experience abuse during their lifetime, which means hundreds of thousands of women in the region stand to potentially benefit from the type of support offered by Shamsaha,” Todd said. With the support of L’Oréal Fund for Women, Shamsaha aims to benefit 4,000 women by end of 2022, she added.

The mobile app has three primary audiences: victims of abuse, Shamsaha’s volunteer crisis advocates, and the general public.

“For victims of abuse, the app will provide 24/7 emotional, logistical and informational support. For Shamsaha’s volunteer crisis advocates, the app will streamline the experience for our volunteersFor the general public, she added the app provides information and resources regarding women’s health, women’s organizations, laws and legislation, and survivor support tools for victims.

Commenting on the partnership, Remi Chadapaux, L’Oréal Middle East Managing Director, said: “With the pandemic’s devastating effects, especially on women resulting in the increase of abuse and domestic violence, we felt the urge to act and play our part to help mitigate this social crisis. We trust Shamsaha’s efforts and potential on this mission and we believe that together we can make a difference in the lives of women who need it the most. Through supporting Shamsaha, we reaffirm our commitment once again to protecting, advocating and empowering women.”

