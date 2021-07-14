UAE: Mobile app offers handy tips to save money on water, electricity bills
App offers services like requesting a call back from an adviser and suggestions from experts on how to improve efficiency.
Now, consumers can use a mobile application (app) to reduce energy consumption and monthly bills for water and electricity.
The app, “Use It Wisely”, which is developed by the Department of Energy (DoE), offers consumer-friendly services such as requesting a call back from an “efficiency adviser”, personalised tips, ordering a free self-install “efficiency kit” and scheduling a virtual home assessment through a video call for recommendations from experts to review consumption and further improve efficiency.
The department has undertaken the initiative to support consumers in making energy-efficient choices.
The “efficiency adviser” will inform consumers about electricity and water conservation techniques.
The adviser will provide handy tips on how to reduce bills.
Consumers can also access simple energy conservation tips on the app.
The efficiency kit contains do-it-yourself and easy to install electricity and water conservation items.
The kit has a low-flow showerhead, LED bulbs, water measurement bags etc.
However, the department has warned about the availability of limited quantities of such kits.
Consumers can download the app from the Apple Store and Google Play or register on the website https://useitwisely.doe.gov.ae/.
How to reduce electricity & water bills this summer:
>> Install water flow regulators in all washroom and kitchen taps, they will help to reduce at least 30 per cent of water consumption
>> Rinse fruits and vegetables in a bowl instead of under a running tap
>> Fix water leakage as a small leak of 10 water drops per minute can waste up to 2,000 litres annually
>> Limit shower time to not more than five minutes
>> Watering plants early in the morning
>> Use a hose with a shut-off nozzle while washing a car at home
>> Maintain ACs and set the thermostats at 24 degrees Celsius
>> Adjust your water heater’s thermostat down to 55 degrees Celsius
>> Make sure the refrigerator door is closed
>> Use the dishwasher and washing machines at full load
S>> witch off the lights when not needed or install occupancy sensors
>> Pull down curtains during the day to keep a room cool
