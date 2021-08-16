News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Minor earthquake recorded, says NCM

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on August 16, 2021

(Reuters)

The UAE experiences minor quakes several times in a year and they are not a cause for worry.


A minor earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale was recorded in the UAE on Monday, August 16.

The quake was recorded in Masafi at 3.02pm, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The UAE experiences minor quakes several times in a year and they are not a cause for worry.

A seismology expert Khaleej Times spoke to earlier had said the UAE residents have no reason to worry as tremors of such small magnitude cause no major impact.

"Earthquakes have been happening in Dibba, Masafi, Khor Fakkan city, Oman Sea opposite Fujairah city and Kalba over the past 10 years. This is because of the movement of local fault in these areas," Khamis Elshamsi, director of Seismology at the NCM, had said.

"The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor with a magnitude of between 2 to 5 and have no big effect. People here don’t have to worry."




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210731&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210739853&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 