UAE: Minor earthquake recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah
The UAE experiences minor quakes several times in a year and they are not a cause for worry.
A minor earthquake was recorded in the UAE on Wednesday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the 1.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah at 2.47am.
This is the second minor quake in just over two weeks. A minor earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale was recorded in Masafi on August 16.
A seismology expert Khaleej Times spoke to earlier had said the UAE residents have no reason to worry as tremors of such small magnitude cause no major impact.
"Earthquakes have been happening in Dibba, Masafi, Khor Fakkan city, Oman Sea opposite Fujairah city and Kalba over the past 10 years. This is because of the movement of local fault in these areas," Khamis Elshamsi, director of Seismology at the NCM, had said.
"The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor with a magnitude of between 2 to 5 and have no big effect. People here don’t have to worry."
