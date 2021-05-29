UAE: Minor earthquake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

Tremors have been recorded in the region this month.

Minor earthquake tremors were felt in Fujairah late Saturday night, according to the national Met department (NCM).

Magnitude 1.4 tremors were felt in Dibba Al Fujairah Coast at a depth of 15km, NCM posted on Instagram.

Minor earthquakes have been recorded in Dibba, Fujairah during May.

A seismology expert Khaleej Times spoke to said the UAE residents have no reason to worry as tremors of such small magnitude cause no major impact.

"Earthquakes have been happening in Dibba, Massafi, Khor Fakkan city, Oman Sea opposite Fujairah city and Kalba over the past 10 years. This is because of the movement of local fault in these areas," Khamis Elshamsi, Director of Seismology at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) told Khaleej Times.

A 1.4 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah Coast at 23:00, 29/05/2021 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network. — (@NCMS_media) May 29, 2021

"The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor with a magnitude of between 2 to 5 and have no big effect. People here don’t have to worry."