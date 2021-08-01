UAE ministry promotes inclusive education for pupils of determination

The outreach covers both public and private schools

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has adopted an "inclusive education policy" in public and private schools that follow its curriculum.

It seeks to reach out to nine categories of pupils of determination.

The MoE wants to empower the pupils of determination and integrate them with the school community in line with the government's policy directive.

The initiative is a bid to provide high-quality inclusive education for pupils of determination and in accordance with international best practices.

Inclusive education refers to the initiative where pupils of determination from Kindergarten to Grade XII (K-12) take part in an educational programme where diverse needs are catered to.

What are the goals for inclusive education policy?

The MoE seeks to fulfil 12 goals and will improve upon the quality of education of pupils of determination.

The outreach to help ensure pupils of determination receive equal opportunities without fear or favour, despite their physical and mental challenges.

The holistic approach seeks to meet all their learning outcomes.

The policy will work in tandem with the families and pupils of determination, the Ministry of Community Development and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

A robust communication plan is being developed, and the concepts of inclusive education are also being disseminated to further raise community awareness about pupils of determination.

What are the nine categories of pupils of determination?

The nine categories are intellectual disability and communication disorders, autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, specific learning disabilities, visual disabilities, hearing disability, physical disability, psycho-emotional disorders and multiple disabilities.

MoE officials said each category of the pupil of determination's needs must be catered to in a bid to fully integrate them with the national mainstream.