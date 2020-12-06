UAE ministry officials to hold more meetings with private sector workers
In-person and virtual meetings to monitor Emiratis' requirements and professional growth.
The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will hold in-person and virtual meetings with Emiratis working in private sector companies at their workplaces to monitor their requirements and professional growth.
This will be done by members of a committee formed by the ministry in March 2020 to support the employment stability of UAE citizens and protect their rights.
Nasser bin Kharbash, Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs at the ministry and Chairman of the committee, said supporting Emiratis in the private sector is a key priority for the ministry, especially because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the labour market.
“The ministry is communicating with citizens and officials working in the private sector, through ... meetings aimed at monitoring their situations in terms of working hours and functional development,” said Kharbash.
He highlighted the ministry’s efforts to create an “attractive and stable working environment” for UAE citizens employed in various economic sectors. These include coordinating with companies and implementing a series of policies and initiatives aimed at enabling the private sector to “fulfil its national responsibilities related to Emiratisation”.
Kharbash made these statements during a meeting with several employees at their workplaces — Schlumberger, Dulsco, Al Futtaim, EY Consulting, Al Masaoud Oil and Gas, Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets, and Al Fardan Exchange. The meeting was attended by officials from the companies.
