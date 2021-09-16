UAE: Ministry launches programme to make employees' lunchboxes healthy

The initiative provides health educational resources and services

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the "Healthy Lunchbox for Employees" programme, which provides health educational resources and services that improve the work environment and raise health among employees.

The programme will also provide employees with the necessary skills and information to help them prepare healthy and easy meals and reduce the consumption of unhealthy foods.

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said: "Launching the "Healthy Work Lunch Box" programme is part of a series of awareness programs aimed at creating a supportive health environment that helps employees embrace healthy habits and raises health awareness about healthy lifestyles.

He pointed out that the programme falls within activities and events of the national initiative "Promoting awareness of healthy lifestyles", which aligns with MoHAP's strategy to provide comprehensive and integrated health care in innovative and sustainable ways that prevent disease in society.

He highlighted the importance of the regular awareness programmes the ministry launches for the community members or the employees and the effective and proactive contribution to achieving the best results in supporting and promoting daily behaviours according to healthy lifestyles.

Embracing healthy eating habits

Dr Fadela Sharif, Director of the Health Promotion Department, said that the "Healthy Work Lunch Box" initiative in cooperation with Del Monte Arabia comes and is part of a comprehensive program including interactive workshops and awareness-raising messages.

The initiative also includes the guidelines containing practical steps to enhance healthy nutrition styles and encourage employees to adopt healthy eating behaviour patterns, with the participation of a number of nutritionists and dietitians.

The 'Healthy Lunchbox for Employees' initiative aims to raise awareness about choosing healthy snacks and reading the nutrition facts label in order to choose a healthy product, said Nouf Khamis, Deputy Director of the Health Promotion Department.