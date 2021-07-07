UAE ministry accredits 25 new slaughterhouses in 12 countries this year

This brings the total number of accredited slaughterhouses outside the country to 182.

The UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has accredited 25 new slaughterhouses in 12 countries since the beginning of 2021. The accreditation process helps in exporting red and white meat as well as chilled and frozen meat products to the UAE.

Saif Al Shara, assistant undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector and acting assistant undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at MOCCAE, said: “The increase in the number of accredited meat exporters aligns with the ministry’s strategy to enhance the UAE’s food security and sustainability through strengthening international food supply chains.

“It also boosts the country’s position as a leading food trade hub and ensures continued availability of food to meet local demand. Through applying strict food safety standards to imported products, we seek to safeguard public health.”

To assess slaughterhouses seeking to export meat products to the UAE, a technical team verifies their compliance with applicable health best practices, food safety regulations, and manufacturing criteria.

To confirm they uphold the halal criteria for animal slaughter, the MOCCAE has contracted trusted organisations in the countries of origin to inspect the meat production process. Reports are then submitted to the National Committee for Meat Safety.

The committee comprises representatives of the Ministry and local food control authorities, including Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority as well as municipal entities in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. It is responsible for reviewing technical evaluation reports for foreign slaughterhouses and making recommendations.

In case the reports issued by the appointed entities or by the border inspection teams testify to the slaughterhouse’s failure to adhere to the health or halal requirements, the ministry immediately revokes its accreditation.

