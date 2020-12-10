UAE ministries collaborate to ease e-marriage procedures
The pre-marital screening and counselling services help guarantee that couples are free from genetic, infectious, or sexually transmitted diseases
In a bid to conduct e-marriages seamlessly, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) will share pre-marital screening and counselling reports with the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) using an electronic link.
The Mohap announced the initiative during the Gitex Technology Week. “Our partnership with the MoJ steps up the joint efforts to automate services, optimise the use of information systems, help obtain accurate information and statistics, and speed up the completion of transactions, thus establishing plans and database linked to performance indicators," said Ali Al Ajmi, director of the Mohap's health information systems department.
He added that the Mohap's pre-marital screening and counselling services help guarantee that couples are free from genetic, infectious, or sexually transmitted diseases and ensure that no infection will be transmitted between them.
Judge Dr Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, acting undersecretary of the MoJ, said such partnerships help consolidate the optimal integration of all government services. "E-marriage is based on a well-rounded digital system that is fully compatible with computers and tablets. It is a completely paperless and has become fully operational at all the federal courts in the country," he said.
