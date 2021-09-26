UAE: Milestone edition of IGCF 2021 begins

The two-day event is being held under the slogan 'Historic lessons, future ambitions'

The 10th session of the 2021 International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) kicked off on Sunday at Expo Centre Sharjah under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The two-day event is being held under the slogan 'Historic lessons, future ambitions'.

As many as 79 local, regional and international personalities — including former heads of state and ministers, decision makers and government officials, were in attendance, along with influencers and media professionals.

Notable participants include Saudi Prince Turki Al Faisal, Founder and Trustee of King Faisal Foundation and Chairman of the King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies; Philip Hammond, British politician and former Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs; and Egyptian YouTube sensation Ahmed El Ghandour.

The forum will feature 31 activities and seven dialogue sessions, five inspiring speeches, seven training workshops and 12 interactive platforms.