UAE: Medical aspirants take NEET exam in Dubai for the first time

Students say the exam was mostly easy, but the physics paper was tough

Hundreds of students in the UAE took their NEET exams in Dubai for the first time today, and the verdict is in — the three-hour exam was moderately difficult this year.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) is the qualifying exam for MBBS and BDS programmes in Indian medical and dental colleges.

After much delay due to the pandemic, aspiring medical students finally had the chance to take the exam at the Indian High School in Dubai.

UAE resident Riham Mehar Abdul Sukkur, who hopes to attend K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchirappalli, India, said she was satisfied with how her exam went.

“The arrangement here in the Dubai centre was quite good. After the exams got over, students came out in batches so that we could maintain social distancing and comply with other safety protocols,” she said.

But some parents and students averred that the difficulty level in the physics paper was unexpected this year.

Abida Hameed, an Abu Dhabi resident, said: “I spoke to my son over the phone and he said the physics paper was tough. Biology was a smooth sail and chemistry was also fairly easy.”

Her son took the exam in India last year and retook it in Dubai in hopes of a better score.

“He said the physics paper was easier last year. This year, he didn’t attempt five questions in the physics paper in fear of negative marking. I am getting a similar feedback from other people also,” Abida said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Muhsin Khan, another medical aspirant, said: “I am a little disappointed. Overall, the paper was easy. But I left eight questions in the physics section. Therefore, it’s very difficult to score full marks even for the best of students.”

Despite feeling disappointed by the exam, Muhsin praised the Dubai testing centre for adhering to Covid-19 protocols and ensuring students’ safety.

“I am glad that they had a centre in Dubai this year, finally. It was well organised. The Indian High School (IHS) had two separate centres within the schools. Covid-19 protocols were also adhered to,” he said.

Though the turnout of students was overwhelming, Punit MK Vasu, CEO of the Indian High Group of Schools said the school was prepared to handle it.

"The entire executive from morning registrations to final dispersal was made convenient for students, staff and the parents coming to drop-off or pick up their wards. We extend a special thanks to Dubai Police for helping us manage the crowd ... We are glad we managed to do this so efficiently while keeping everyone safe," Vasu said.

