UAE: Media person detained for inciting hate speech

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 22, 2021

Others have been released in connection with the same incident

The Federal Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of a media person and the release of others for inciting hate speech.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the defendant allegedly violated public morals when covering a match between UAE and Iraq.

The move follows the circulation of some video clips on social media showing the media persons' behaviour.

Abu Dhabi Media has terminated three media professionals as a disciplinary penalty for violating the media's ethics, code of honour and their professional duties.

This is a developing story. More to follow.




