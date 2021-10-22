UAE: Media person detained for inciting hate speech

Others have been released in connection with the same incident

The Federal Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of a media person and the release of others for inciting hate speech.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the defendant allegedly violated public morals when covering a match between UAE and Iraq.

#WamBreaking | Federal Public Prosecution orders detention of a media professional, release of others for committing crimes related to inciting hate speech, violating public morals while covering match between #UAE and #Iraq pic.twitter.com/VngNxcCmws — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) October 22, 2021

The move follows the circulation of some video clips on social media showing the media persons' behaviour.

Abu Dhabi Media has terminated three media professionals as a disciplinary penalty for violating the media's ethics, code of honour and their professional duties.

This is a developing story. More to follow.