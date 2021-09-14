News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory

Web report/Umm Al Quwain
Filed on September 14, 2021

Firefighting operations are underway

Firefighters in Umm Al Quwain are battling a massive blaze that has broken out in a tire factory.

The factory is located in the Umm Al Thoub Industrial Area, authorities said.

Civil defence and rescue teams rushed to the site of the accident as soon as the report was received and firefighting operations are currently underway.




